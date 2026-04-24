What You Need To Know Ahead of Deere & Company's Earnings Release

Moline, Illinois-based Deere & Company ( DE ) engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company has a market cap of $159.9 billion and operates through Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services segments. DE is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 21, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.81 on a diluted basis, down 12.5% from $6.64 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $18.01, down 2.7% from $18.50 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 27.8% year over year (YoY) to $23.01 in fiscal 2027.

DE’s stock has surged 27.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 32.2% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 37.9% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 19, DE stock rose 11.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The agricultural equipment manufacturer’s revenue came in at $9.6 billion, topping the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.42, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts.