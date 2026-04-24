What to Expect From HP Inc.'s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Palo Alto, California-based HP Inc. (HPQ) provides personal computing and other digital access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. With a market cap of $18.4 billion, the company offers products which includes laser and inkjet printers, scanners, copiers and faxes, personal computers, workstations, storage solutions, computing, and printing systems. The leading provider of PCs and printing solutions is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HPQ to report a profit of $0.71 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect HPQ to report EPS of $2.84, down 9% from $3.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 2.1% year over year to $2.90 in fiscal 2027.

HPQ stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 32.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 18.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 57.4% gains over the same time frame.

HPQ underperformed as rising memory costs and a conservative outlook dented investor confidence, sparking concerns over margin pressure in coming quarters.

On Feb. 24, HPQ shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.81 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.77. The company’s revenue was $14.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $14.3 billion. For Q2, HPQ expects its adjusted EPS to range from $0.70 to $0.76.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HPQ stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” While HPQ currently trades in line with its mean price target of $20.14, the Street-high price target of $28.20 suggests a notable upside potential of 40%.