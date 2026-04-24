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What to Expect From Intuit’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock
Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock

Boasting a market cap of $113 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a prominent provider of cloud-based financial software designed for individuals, small businesses, and accounting professionals. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company is best known for its flagship products, TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, which together create an integrated ecosystem supporting tax preparation, accounting, personal finance, and marketing needs.

It is expected to announce its third-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this company to report a profit of $11.13 per share, up 6.6 from $10.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect INTU to report a profit of $17.44 per share, representing a 13.5% increase from $15.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow 16% year over year to $20.23 in fiscal 2027. 

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Shares of Intuit have declined 35.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX32.2% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK57.4% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 15, shares of Intuit rose 6.5% in afternoon trading as broader markets rallied on improved risk appetite driven by easing geopolitical tensions and potential U.S-Iran peace negotiations. The shift toward a “risk-on” environment prompted investors to rotate back into high-quality growth stocks, particularly those with scalable, high-margin subscription models and clear opportunities to integrate generative AI-factors that continue to support Intuit’s long-term investment appeal.

Wall Street analysts are very optimistic about INTU, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, 23 recommend “Strong Buy,” three indicate “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for INTU is $622.77, implying a solid 62.5% potential upside from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 383.30 -25.38 -6.21%
Intuit Inc
$SPX 7,108.40 -29.50 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 155.84 -2.25 -1.42%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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