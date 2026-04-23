Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Tapestry's Report

New York-based Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR ) provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $29.6 billion and operates through Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman segments. TPR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon on Thursday, May 7 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.26 on a diluted basis, up 22.3% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.45, up 26.5% from $5.10 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.6% year over year (YoY) to $6.94 in fiscal 2027.

TPR stock has surged 119.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.6% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 24.2% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, TPR stock surged 10.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 14% from the prior year’s period to $2.5 billion and surpassed the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.69, also beating the Street’s forecasts. Tapestry also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting EPS of $6.40-$6.45.