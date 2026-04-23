Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Tapestry's Report

New York-based Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $29.6 billion and operates through Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman segments. TPR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon on Thursday, May 7, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.26 on a diluted basis, up 22.3% from its year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.45, up 26.5% from $5.10 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.6% year over year (YoY) to $6.94 in fiscal 2027.
TPR stock has surged 119.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 24.2% return during the same time frame.
On Feb. 5, TPR stock surged 10.2% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 14% from the prior year’s period to $2.5 billion and surpassed the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.69, also beating the Street’s forecasts. Tapestry also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting EPS of $6.40-$6.45.
Analysts are moderately bullish on TPR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. TPR’s average analyst price target is $162.53, indicating an upside of 10% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.