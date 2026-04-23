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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Akamai Technologies' Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Akamai Technologies Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) engages in the provision of security, delivery, and cloud computing solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $14.1 billion, the company offers security solutions, including application and application programming interfaces (API) protection solutions, Bot & Abuse portfolio, full account lifecycle protections, and more.

AKAM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on  Thursday, May 7, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.96 on a diluted basis, down 12.7% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.17, down 5.4% from $4.41 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13% year over year (YoY) to $4.71 in fiscal 2027.

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AKAM stock has declined 31.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX35% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK64.3% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 19, AKAM shares rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 7% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.1 billion, primarily driven by revenue growth in its cloud infrastructure services and security, and also surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.84, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates.

Analysts are moderately bullish about AKAM, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 10 suggest a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.” AKAM’s average analyst price target of $110.70 offers a 14% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,137.90 +73.89 +1.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 158.09 +3.40 +2.20%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
AKAM 97.11 -0.97 -0.99%
Akamai Technologies

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