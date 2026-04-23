Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Akamai Technologies' Report

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM ) engages in the provision of security, delivery, and cloud computing solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $14.1 billion , the company offers security solutions, including application and application programming interfaces (API) protection solutions, Bot & Abuse portfolio, full account lifecycle protections, and more.

AKAM is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.96 on a diluted basis, down 12.7% from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.17, down 5.4% from $4.41 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13% year over year (YoY) to $4.71 in fiscal 2027.

AKAM stock has declined 31.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 35% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 64.3% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 19, AKAM shares rose marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 7% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.1 billion, primarily driven by revenue growth in its cloud infrastructure services and security, and also surpassed Wall Street’s estimates . Additionally, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.84, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates.