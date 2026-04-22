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Soybeans Fall Lower on Wednesday with Product Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans rounded out the Wednesday session with contract slipping into the close, down 4 to 11 ¼ cents on the day. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 9 1/2 cents at $11.01 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.90 to $4.90 on the day, with Soy Oil futures back down 23 to 65 points in the front months. 

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday, with analysts looking for 200,000 to 600,000 MT of old crop beans in the week of 4/16. Sales for 2025/26 are seen in a range of 0-100,000 MT. Meal sales are expected to total 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil sales are estimated to be between net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 14,000 MT.

Brazil’s April exports are estimated to total 16.4 MMT according to ANEC, which was down 0.27 MMT from the week prior.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.64 1/2, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.01 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.79 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.56, down 10 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.94 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0129 -0.0943 -0.85%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 71.00s -0.65 -0.91%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 316.3s -4.9 -1.53%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8869 -0.1045 -0.95%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1156-0s -10-4 -0.90%
Soybean
ZSK26 1164-4s -10-0 -0.85%
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ZSN26 1179-4s -10-6 -0.90%
Soybean

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