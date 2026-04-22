What to Expect From KKR & Co.'s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $93.1 billion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is an investment firm that manages a diverse range of asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. The New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.
Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $1.20 per share, up 4.4% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share in the previous quarter.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KKR to report a profit of $5.99 per share, representing a 41.9% increase from $4.22 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 27.6% year-over-year to $7.64 in fiscal 2027.
KKR has gained 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.8% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 10.6% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 5, shares of KKR plunged 5.4% after reporting its Q4 results. While the company’s revenue increased 76.1% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, its adjusted EPS declined 15.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12, which might have dampened investor sentiment.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about KKR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy,” three suggest "Hold," and one advises a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for KKR is $126.26, indicating a 19.3% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.