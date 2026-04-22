What to Expect From KKR & Co.'s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $93.1 billion , KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ) is an investment firm that manages a diverse range of asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. The New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5.

Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $1.20 per share , up 4.4% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share in the previous quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KKR to report a profit of $5.99 per share, representing a 41.9% increase from $4.22 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 27.6% year-over-year to $7.64 in fiscal 2027.

KKR has gained 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.8% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 10.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 5, shares of KKR plunged 5.4% after reporting its Q4 results . While the company’s revenue increased 76.1% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, its adjusted EPS declined 15.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12, which might have dampened investor sentiment.