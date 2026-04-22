Soybeans Slipping Back on Wednesday

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 5 cent losses in the front months on Wednesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 4 1/4 cents at $11.06 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1 to $2 so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures back down 42 to 55 points in the front months.

Planting progress is far from delayed at this point, though the next 7-days looks to see limited planters rolling, as 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected from the Central Plains to the East Coast.

USDA will release their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday, with analysts looking for 200,000 to 600,000 MT of old crop beans in the week of 4/16. Sales for 2025/26 are seen in a range of 0-100,000 MT. Meal sales are expected to total 150,000 to 500,000 MT. Bean oil sales are estimated to be between net reductions of 10,000 MT to sales of 14,000 MT.

Brazil’s April exports are estimated to total 16.4 MMT according to ANEC, which was down 0.27 MMT from the week prior.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.70, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.06 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.85 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.61 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,