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What to Expect From Expedia Group’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Expedia Group Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Expedia Group Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a prominent online travel marketplace that connects travelers with services such as flights, hotels, vacation rentals, and car rentals through a portfolio of brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. Valued at a market cap of $33.5 billion, it operates as a two-sided platform, linking consumers with travel suppliers while simplifying trip planning through aggregated listings, price comparisons, and seamless booking tools.

The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 7, after the market closes. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this travel services provider to report a profit of $0.72 per share, up 479% from a loss of $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $16.69 per share, up 24.9% from $13.36 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 18.5% year over year to $19.78 in fiscal 2027.

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EXPE has soared 86.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX33.6% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY32.9% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 15, Expedia Group shares rose about 4% as part of a broader market rally driven by improved investor sentiment, fueled by easing geopolitical tensions and strong momentum in the technology sector. The upbeat environment, particularly optimism around AI and a “risk-on” shift in equities, lifted travel and online marketplace stocks, benefiting EPXE. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EXPE’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 36 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and 22 suggest "Hold.” The average price target of $277.24 suggests an 1.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 118.97 -0.90 -0.75%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,064.01 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 273.80 +0.56 +0.20%
Expedia Group Inc
XLC 117.16 -1.59 -1.34%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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