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Here's What to Expect From CVS Health's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CVS Health Corp corporate office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
CVS Health Corp corporate office-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a pharmacy innovation company that offers pharmacy benefit management services, mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy, disease management programs, and retail clinics. The company has a market cap of $99.1 billion and operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. 

CVS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.21 on a diluted basis, down 1.8% from $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.14, up 5.8% from $6.75 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.3% year over year (YoY) to $8.16 in fiscal 2027.

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CVS stock has surged 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV8.8% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 11, CVS stock rose 1.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% from the prior year’s quarter to $105.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.09 and also exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts. CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share.

Analysts are highly bullish on CVS, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two suggest a “Hold.” CVS’ average analyst price target is $94.96, indicating an upside of 24% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVS 76.58 -0.72 -0.93%
CVS Corp
XLV 147.42 -1.38 -0.93%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index

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