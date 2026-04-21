Here's What to Expect From CVS Health's Next Earnings Report

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) is a pharmacy innovation company that offers pharmacy benefit management services, mail order, retail and specialty pharmacy, disease management programs, and retail clinics. The company has a market cap of $99.1 billion and operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

CVS is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.21 on a diluted basis, down 1.8% from $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.14, up 5.8% from $6.75 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.3% year over year (YoY) to $8.16 in fiscal 2027.

CVS stock has surged 13.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 34.6% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 8.8% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, CVS stock rose 1.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% from the prior year’s quarter to $105.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.09 and also exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts. CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share.