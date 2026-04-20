Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Amazon.com's Report

With a market cap of $2.7 trillion , Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is a global technology and retail company that sells consumer products, digital content, and subscription services through its online platforms and physical stores, while also offering cloud computing through AWS. It serves a wide range of customers, including consumers, businesses, developers, and content creators across North America and international markets.

The Seattle, Washington-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.69 per share , up 6.3% from $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect AMZN to report an EPS of $7.76, a rise of 8.2% from $7.17 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is projected to grow 20.6% year-over-year to $9.36 in fiscal 2027.

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN stock has surged 43.4% , outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.6% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 29.1% increase over the same period.

Shares of Amazon.com fell 5.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as the company projected a more than 50% surge in capital expenditures, with plans to spend around $200 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. The market also reacted negatively to its weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 operating income forecast of $16.5 billion - $21.5 billion and flagged about $1 billion in higher costs tied to Amazon Leo plus continued investments in pricing and quick commerce.

Despite strong Q4 2025 AWS growth of 24% to $35.6 billion, free cash flow dropped sharply to $11.2 billion (from $38.2 billion) due to a $50.7 billion surge in capital expenditures, driven largely by AI.