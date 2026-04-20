Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Amazon.com's Report

With a market cap of $2.7 trillion, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a global technology and retail company that sells consumer products, digital content, and subscription services through its online platforms and physical stores, while also offering cloud computing through AWS. It serves a wide range of customers, including consumers, businesses, developers, and content creators across North America and international markets.
The Seattle, Washington-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.69 per share, up 6.3% from $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect AMZN to report an EPS of $7.76, a rise of 8.2% from $7.17 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is projected to grow 20.6% year-over-year to $9.36 in fiscal 2027.
Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN stock has surged 43.4%, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.6% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY) 29.1% increase over the same period.
Shares of Amazon.com fell 5.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 5 as the company projected a more than 50% surge in capital expenditures, with plans to spend around $200 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026. The market also reacted negatively to its weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 operating income forecast of $16.5 billion - $21.5 billion and flagged about $1 billion in higher costs tied to Amazon Leo plus continued investments in pricing and quick commerce.
Despite strong Q4 2025 AWS growth of 24% to $35.6 billion, free cash flow dropped sharply to $11.2 billion (from $38.2 billion) due to a $50.7 billion surge in capital expenditures, driven largely by AI.
Analysts' consensus view on AMZN stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 58 analysts covering the stock, 49 recommend a "Strong Buy," six suggest a "Moderate Buy," and three give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target is $286.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.