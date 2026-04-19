Tesla Earnings, Hormuz and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets face an interesting week following conflicting signals about Strait of Hormuz access as Iran's Foreign Minister announced Friday the waterway was "completely open" citing an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, only for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to contradict this by asserting continued control over vessel passage.

Ships racing to exit the Persian Gulf on Friday reversed course amid the mixed messaging, while Iran's military stated Saturday that "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state" under "strict management" by armed forces as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues.

Reports emerged that Iran fired upon at least two Indian-flagged vessels attempting transit, with ships again halting passage attempts. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. military is preparing to board and seize Iran-linked vessels in international waters in coming days, while the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire shows early signs of fraying.

President Trump claimed Friday that Iran agreed to stop its nuclear program amid reports of potential $20 billion frozen funds unlock in exchange for enriched uranium, as the two-week ceasefire approaches Wednesday expiration. The week features critical earnings from Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), and commodity producers testing various economic sectors.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Hormuz Chaos and Ceasefire Expiration

The extraordinary whiplash around Strait of Hormuz access creates maximum uncertainty as Iran's Foreign Minister, Revolutionary Guard Corps, and military deliver contradictory statements about vessel passage rights. The Foreign Minister's "completely open" declaration proved premature as the IRGC immediately asserted continued authority over crossing decisions, while Iran's military confirmed "strict management and control" contingent on U.S. blockade status. The firing upon Indian-flagged vessels attempting transit demonstrates Iran's willingness to enforce closure regardless of diplomatic rhetoric. Ships halting passage attempts following Friday's chaos indicates commercial operators remain unwilling to risk transit despite occasional opening signals. The U.S. military's reported preparation to seize Iran-linked vessels in international waters raises escalation risks if implemented. The two-week ceasefire expiring Wednesday creates binary outcomes—either extension based on Trump's claimed nuclear program agreement or resumed hostilities that could intensify Hormuz closure and energy price spikes. The potential $20 billion frozen funds unlock in exchange for enriched uranium represents substantive diplomatic progress if genuine, but details remain murky. Wednesday's crude oil inventories will provide supply context amid Hormuz uncertainty. Markets face extreme volatility around ceasefire expiration Wednesday.

Energy Price Volatility and Commodity Market Implications

The Hormuz chaos creates extreme volatility in energy markets as initial Friday optimism about reopening reversed sharply on contradictory signals and vessel attacks. Oil prices face whipsaw movements based on hourly updates about passage status, military actions, and diplomatic developments. The fundamental supply-demand picture remains severely constrained as long as Hormuz stays effectively closed, with global shortages of oil, natural gas, and fertilizers intensifying daily. Energy sector stocks benefit from elevated prices but face dramatic reversal risk if genuine Hormuz reopening occurs. Airlines, transportation companies, and industrial operations with high energy inputs await resolution as costs compress margins. The ceasefire expiration Wednesday creates potential for dramatic price moves in either direction—extension with Hormuz access could trigger sharp commodity price declines and market relief rallies, while resumed hostilities could spike prices to economically destabilizing levels. Thursday's earnings from commodity producers Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Vale (VALE), and Newmont (NEM) will provide perspectives on industrial metals and precious metals demand amid geopolitical turbulence.

Tesla and Boeing: Industrial Bellwether Assessment

Wednesday's earnings from Tesla (TSLA) and Boeing (BA) will provide critical insights into automotive and aerospace sector health amid geopolitical uncertainties and economic concerns. Tesla's Q1 delivery numbers already released will be analyzed in detail during the earnings call, with focus on automotive margins, energy storage performance, and Full Self-Driving adoption trends. Tesla's commentary about demand resilience across key markets including China, Europe, and North America will be crucial for assessing consumer appetite for EVs amid economic pressures. Boeing's results will test commercial aircraft production recovery, defense business health, and the company's progress addressing manufacturing and regulatory challenges. Boeing's order book and delivery guidance will provide insights into airline capital expenditure plans amid elevated fuel costs from Hormuz closure. Both companies face questions about supply chain resilience and cost pressures from geopolitical disruptions. Wednesday's ServiceNow (NOW) and IBM (IBM) earnings will add enterprise technology perspectives on corporate IT spending amid economic uncertainties.

Intel and Semiconductor Sector Crossroads

Thursday's Intel (INTC) earnings arrive at a critical juncture as the company attempts to demonstrate turnaround progress in manufacturing technology and competitive positioning against Taiwan Semiconductor and AMD. Intel's results will be scrutinized for data center chip demand, PC market recovery signals, and foundry business development including government subsidy utilization. The company's commentary about AI accelerator competitiveness, manufacturing node progress, and customer design wins will help determine whether Intel can regain lost market share. Intel's guidance about capital expenditure plans and government partnership developments will influence perceptions about domestic semiconductor manufacturing viability. The earnings come as AI infrastructure investment sustainability faces questions following recent sector volatility. Strong results could validate semiconductor ecosystem participation in AI buildouts beyond flagship GPUs, while disappointments could reinforce concerns about Intel's structural competitive challenges. Thursday's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data at 9:45am will provide forward-looking perspectives on business activity entering Q2, complementing corporate earnings commentary about economic conditions.

Retail Sales and Consumer Spending Reality

Tuesday's March retail sales data at 8:30am will provide critical insights into consumer spending resilience amid geopolitical turmoil, elevated energy prices, and employment weakness from February's job losses. Both headline and core retail sales will be analyzed for evidence of consumer pullback or continued spending despite economic headwinds. The March timing captures consumer behavior during Iran conflict escalation and associated uncertainty, potentially revealing whether households are maintaining discretionary purchases or retrenching. Automotive, electronics, and restaurant categories will be particularly important for assessing spending across different income segments. The retail sales data provides crucial context for interpreting consumer-facing earnings reports throughout the week. Thursday's American Express (AXP) earnings will offer premium consumer spending perspectives, while Blackstone (BX) will provide alternative investment and private equity insights. Thursday's initial jobless claims will continue weekly labor market tracking following recent employment deterioration. The convergence of retail sales data, jobless claims, and preliminary PMI readings will help assess whether economic fundamentals are stabilizing or continuing to weaken as Q2 progresses.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.