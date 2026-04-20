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Eversource Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Eversource Energy ebsite on phone-by madamF via Shutterstock
Eversource Energy ebsite on phone-by madamF via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26 billion, Eversource Energy (ES) is a public utility holding company that provides energy delivery services across electric, natural gas, and water distribution segments. It operates primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, supplying electricity transmission, solar power, natural gas, and regulated water services to a wide range of customers. It is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7. 

Before the event, analysts anticipate the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $1.42, down 5.3% from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the power provider to report adjusted EPS of $4.80, up marginally from $4.76 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $5.11 in fiscal 2027.

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ES stock has risen 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX34.9% gain. However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU18.6% increase over the same period.

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Shares of Eversource Energy rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12, with quarterly profit jumping to $421.3 million ($1.12 per share) from $72.5 million ($0.20 per share) a year earlier, alongside full-year earnings more than doubling to $1.69 billion ($4.56 per share). Investor sentiment was further supported by stronger underlying performance, as adjusted recurring earnings reached $4.76 per share for 2025 - within its guidance range of $4.72 - $4.80 and improved segment results, particularly in natural gas and electric transmission. 

The rally was also driven by a solid outlook, including 2026 EPS guidance of $4.80 - $4.95, a $26.5 billion investment plan through 2030, and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5% - 7%.

Analysts' consensus rating on ES stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys," seven "Holds," one "Moderate Sell," and two "Strong Sells." The average analyst price target for Eversource Energy is $73.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.17 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,099.14 -26.92 -0.38%
S&P 500 Index
ES 69.17 -0.08 -0.12%
Eversource Energy

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