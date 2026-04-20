Eversource Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $26 billion , Eversource Energy ( ES ) is a public utility holding company that provides energy delivery services across electric, natural gas, and water distribution segments. It operates primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, supplying electricity transmission, solar power, natural gas, and regulated water services to a wide range of customers. It is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7.

Before the event, analysts anticipate the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company to report an adjusted EPS of $1.42 , down 5.3% from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the power provider to report adjusted EPS of $4.80, up marginally from $4.76 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $5.11 in fiscal 2027.

ES stock has risen 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.9% gain . However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 18.6% increase over the same period.

Shares of Eversource Energy rose 4.3% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 12, with quarterly profit jumping to $421.3 million ($1.12 per share) from $72.5 million ($0.20 per share) a year earlier, alongside full-year earnings more than doubling to $1.69 billion ($4.56 per share). Investor sentiment was further supported by stronger underlying performance, as adjusted recurring earnings reached $4.76 per share for 2025 - within its guidance range of $4.72 - $4.80 and improved segment results, particularly in natural gas and electric transmission.

The rally was also driven by a solid outlook, including 2026 EPS guidance of $4.80 - $4.95, a $26.5 billion investment plan through 2030, and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5% - 7%.