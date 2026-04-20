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Quanta Services Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) offers infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, power generation, load center, manufacturing, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Valued at a market cap of $90.3 billion, the company designs, procures, constructs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities and more. 

PWR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.76 on a diluted basis, up 11.4% from $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.94, up 21.8% from $9.80 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 18.4% year over year (YoY) to $14.14 in fiscal 2027.

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PWR’s stock has surged 124.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.5% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 19, PWR stock rose 6.7% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose to $7.84 billion, up from $6.55 billion in the previous year’s same period, also surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $3.16, coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts.

Analysts are highly bullish on PWR, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” for the stock. PWR’s average analyst price target is $609.48, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.56 +0.05 +0.03%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,099.68 -26.38 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
PWR 604.91 +3.03 +0.50%
Quanta Services

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