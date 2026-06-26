What You Need To Know Ahead of Citizens Financial's Earnings Release

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company is valued at $29.9 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.26 on a diluted basis, up 37% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.20, up 34.7% from $3.86 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 23.5% year over year (YoY) to $6.42 in fiscal 2027.
CFG stock has surged 63.9% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% rise during the same time frame.
On Apr. 17, CFG stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.13, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on CFG, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 15 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold” for the stock. CFG’s average analyst price target is $73.53, indicating an upside of 4.1% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.