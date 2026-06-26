What You Need To Know Ahead of Citizens Financial's Earnings Release

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) is a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company is valued at $29.9 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.26 on a diluted basis, up 37% from $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.20, up 34.7% from $3.86 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 23.5% year over year (YoY) to $6.42 in fiscal 2027.

CFG stock has surged 63.9% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 17, CFG stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3 billion, surpassing the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.13, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.