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Soybeans Slipping to Start Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are down fractionally to 2 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures were in rally mode on the midweek session, with contracts 9 to 11 cents higher at the close. Open interest suggested net new buying, up 21,537 on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 11 cents at $11.01 3/4. Soymeal futures were $1.10 to $4.70 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures up steady to 116 points. 

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for USDA to report between 200,000 to 600,000 MT for old crop bean business in the week ending on 4/9. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0 to 100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are seen at 300,000 to 600,000 MT, with bean oil business expected to be net reductions of 10,000 MT to net sales of 14,000 MT.

NOPA data from Wednesday morning showed March crush among members at 226.16 mbu, a record for the month but shy of estimates. That was up 8.32% from February and 16.25% above the March 2025. Soybean oil stocks were down 1.97% from the end of Feb at 2.04 billion lbs, which was still 36.11% above the same month last year.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.67, up 9 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.01 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.83 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.54 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

New Crop Cash  was $10.92 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9919 -0.0172 -0.16%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 68.07 +0.76 +1.13%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 328.7 -2.5 -0.75%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8769 +0.0046 +0.04%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1155-0 +0-4 +0.04%
Soybean
ZSK26 1165-2 -1-6 -0.15%
Soybean
ZSN26 1182-0 -1-2 -0.11%
Soybean

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