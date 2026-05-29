How Is Netflix’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Entertainment Stocks?

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) runs a global entertainment platform that streams content across more than 190 countries. The company has built its ecosystem through original productions, licensed titles, acquired content, games, and live programming across multiple genres and languages.

With a market cap of approximately $367.8 billion , Netflix sits in the mega cap bracket which is reserved for companies valued above $200 billion. The scale gives it the financial breathing room to expand its advertising business, push deeper into gaming initiatives, strengthen cloud technology capabilities, and scale its in-house studio operations.

Despite its heavyweight status, NFLX stock has struggled to keep pace with its narrative. It now trades 35.6% below its 52-week high of $134.12 reached in June 2025, and the gap reflects fading momentum in the market’s short-term conviction. Over the past three months, the stock has slipped 10.3% , while the Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF ( GGME ) surged 19.1% in the same window.

The longer-term picture sharpens the contrast even more. NFLX stock has declined 28.5% over the past 52 weeks, while GGME rose 13.7%. Even in 2026, NFLX stock is down 7.9% year-to-date (YTD), while the ETF is up 6%, reinforcing that this is not a brief stumble but a sustained period of underperformance.

Even technically, the stock continues to show strain. Shares of Netflix have been trading below their 50-day moving average of $93.21 since early May and below its 200-day moving average of $101.38 since late November 2025. This places the stock in a zone where buyers have not yet regained control and momentum has yet to reset in its favor.

Even so, the company is still managing to spark short bursts of optimism. On May 21, NFLX stock gained 1.4% after it announced an expanded partnership with iHeartMedia , the No. 1 audio company in America.

This broadens the company’s content pipeline through daily podcast style and video programming. The market read this as a strategic low-cost move, since it adds fresh engagement without forcing Netflix to rely on heavy spending cycles for content creation.

From a profitability standpoint, the partnership is expected to strengthen subscriber retention by increasing viewing frequency, and that directly supports pricing power over time. Higher engagement also improves advertising inventory value, which would feed into Netflix’s growing ad supported model.

To put Netflix’s performance into perspective, shares of its rival, Paramount Skydance Corporation ( PSKY ), have declined 10.6% over the past 52 weeks and are down 19.3% YTD.

However, Netflix’s own trajectory remains more volatile, with deeper longer-term pressure but comparatively better alignment in 2026 relative to some peers, suggesting that sentiment might be starting to stabilize even if the recovery has not fully taken shape yet.