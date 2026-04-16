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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Entergy Corporation's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Entergy Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Entergy Corp_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Founded in 1913, New Orleans, Louisiana-based Entergy Corporation (ETR) engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $52.6 billion and generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans. 

ETR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.96 on a diluted basis, up 17.1% from $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.40, up 12.5% from $3.91 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.6% year over year (YoY) to $4.91 in fiscal 2027.

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ETR stock has surged 37.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.1% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU18.5% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, ETR stock rose 1.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The power company posted revenue of nearly $3 billion for the quarter and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.51, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Analysts are highly optimistic about ETR, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 15 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest “Hold” for the stock. ETR’s average analyst price target is $115.97, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.12 +0.10 +0.22%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
ETR 115.14 +0.19 +0.17%
Entergy Corp
$SPX 7,022.95 +55.57 +0.80%
S&P 500 Index

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