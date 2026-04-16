What to Expect From Wynn Resorts' Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, spa, bars, meeting and convention space, night clubs, and recreation and leisure facilities. The luxury resort and casino company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WYNN to report a profit of $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.3% from $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect WYNN to report EPS of $4.92, up 17.4% from $4.19 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 21.1% year over year to $5.96 in fiscal 2027.

WYNN stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 42.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 25.1% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, WYNN shares closed down by 6.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.17 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.33. The company’s revenue was $1.87 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.85 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WYNN stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” WYNN’s average analyst price target is $142.61, indicating a notable potential upside of 33.5% from the current levels.