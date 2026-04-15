Soybeans Popping Back Higher on Wednesday

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are in rally mode, with contracts 10 to 12 cents higher so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 11 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures are $2.70 to $3.30 high on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 100 to 110 points.

NOPA data from this morning showed March crush among members at 226.16 mbu, a record for the month but shy of estimates. That was up 8.32% from February and 16.25% above the March 2025. Soybean oil stocks were down 1.97% from the end of Feb at 2.04 billion lbs, which was still 36.11% above the same month last year.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.68 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.02 1/2, up 11 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.84 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.55 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,