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Soybeans Popping Back Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are in rally mode, with contracts 10 to 12 cents higher so far. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 11 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures are $2.70 to $3.30 high on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 100 to 110 points. 

NOPA data from this morning showed March crush among members at 226.16 mbu, a record for the month but shy of estimates. That was up 8.32% from February and 16.25% above the March 2025. Soybean oil stocks were down 1.97% from the end of Feb at 2.04 billion lbs, which was still 36.11% above the same month last year. 

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.68 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.02 1/2, up 11 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.84 1/4, up 11 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.55 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.94 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0067 +0.0928 +0.85%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 67.31s +1.09 +1.65%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 331.2s +3.9 +1.19%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8736 +0.1068 +0.99%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1154-4s +10-4 +0.92%
Soybean
ZSK26 1167-0s +9-0 +0.78%
Soybean
ZSN26 1183-2s +10-4 +0.90%
Soybean

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