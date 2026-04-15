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Here's What to Expect From Fair Isaac Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Fair Isaac Corp_ Logo and website on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) provides analytics software in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $23.9 billion and offers B2B scoring solutions and services for access to predictive credit scores and other scores, as well as B2C scoring solutions through its myFICO.com subscription offerings.

FICO is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $9.58 on a diluted basis, up 48.1% from $6.47 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $36.49, up 45.6% from $25.07 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 271% year over year (YoY) to $46.38 in fiscal 2027.

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FICO stock has declined 47.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK47.1% rise during the same time frame.

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The tech industry has been on a downward trajectory in recent months, with FICO, which operates in the same space, also being hurt in the process. Tech stocks are considered turbulent owing to growing distrust of the AI bubble consuming the industry. Concerns about AI tools disrupting business models, massive spending on data center construction to power the AI boom, and tech stocks already expensive to begin with have all contributed to the market’s current downturn. 

Analysts are moderately bullish about FICO, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Buy.” FICO’s average analyst price target is $1,822.94, indicating an upside of 81.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 147.94 unch unch
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FICO 1,007.01 -0.27 -0.03%
Fair Isaac and Company

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