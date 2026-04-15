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Soybeans Getting an Early Wednesday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 7 to 9 cent gains on Wednesday morning. Futures were lower on Tuesday with contracts down 3 to 6 ½ cents across most months. Open interest was down 10,682 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting longs were exiting. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 1/4 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $2.20 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 6 to 61 points. 

NOPA data will be released this morning, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for 229.98 million bushels of soybeans crushed in March.

Brazil’s soybean crop was estimated at 179.15 MMT by CONAB, a 1.3 MMT hike from the previous number in March. Yield was hiked 0.36 bushel/acre to a record 54.96 bpa.

March soybean imports by China totaled 4.02 MMT, according to the country’s customs data, up 14.9% from a year ago. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.58, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.91 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.72 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 8 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.44, down 5 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

New Crop Cash  was $10.82 3/4, down 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSPX26US.CM 10.8368 +0.0700 +0.65%
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ZSK26 1166-4 +8-4 +0.73%
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ZSN26 1181-2 +8-4 +0.72%
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