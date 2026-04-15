Waters Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation (WAT) is an analytical instrument manufacturer that offers practical, sustainable products for laboratory-dependent organizations. The company has a market cap of $32.5 billion and operates through two segments, Waters and TA. WAT is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.31 on a diluted basis, up 2.7% from $2.25 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $14.39, up 9.6% from $13.13 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 14.1% year over year (YoY) to $16.42 in fiscal 2027.
WAT stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.9% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.4% rise during the same time frame.
On Feb. 9, WAT stock fell 13.9% despite posting seemingly better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 7% year-over-year (YOY) to $932.4 million and surpassed Wall Street's forecast. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.53, also surpassing the Street’s estimates. However, investor confidence was lost due to the company’s softer near-term guidance and rising uncertainty around growth. WAT expects its adjusted EPS for Q1 2026 to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35.
Analysts are moderately bullish on WAT, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold.” WAT’s average analyst price target is $390.57, indicating an upside of 18% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.