Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Face Pressure on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock

Soybeans were lower on Tuesday with contracts down 3 to 6 ½ cents across most months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 1/4 cents at $10.91 1/4. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $2.20 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 6 to 61 points. 

Crop Progress from Monday afternoon pegged the US soybean crop at 6% planted as of Sunday. That is well above the 2% compared to the same date last year and the 5-year average. Of the 18-major states, just IA was reported to be behind the average pace.

NOPA data will be released on Wednesday, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for 229.98 million bushels of soybeans crushed in March.

Brazil’s soybean crop was estimated at 179.15 MMT by CONAB, a 1.3 MMT hike from the previous number in March. Yield was hiked 0.36 bushel/acre to a record 54.96 bpa.

March soybean imports by China totaled 4.02 MMT, according to the country’s customs data, up 14.9% from a year ago. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.58, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.91 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.72 3/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.44, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.82 3/4, down 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9139 -0.0395 -0.36%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 66.22s -0.14 -0.21%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 327.3s -1.6 -0.49%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7668 -0.0607 -0.56%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1144-0s -5-6 -0.50%
Soybean
ZSK26 1158-0s -4-2 -0.37%
Soybean
ZSN26 1172-6s -4-6 -0.40%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
As Super Micro Computer Unveils New Enterprise Solutions, Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Has Large, Unusual Options Trades - Investors are Bullish on INTC
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Ignore the Anthropic Panic and Keep Buying Palantir Stock, Says Wedbush
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Up 2,640% in the Past Year. What’s Next?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Prices Top $100 After U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse, Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.