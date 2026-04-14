Here's What to Expect From Sysco's Next Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $35.1 billion and operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

SYY is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on April 28, before the market opens . Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.95 on a diluted basis, down 1% from $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.59, up 2.9% from $4.46 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.6% year over year (YoY) to $5.03 in fiscal 2027.

SYY stock has surged 2.9% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 28.1% rise , but rallying the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 27, SYY stock rose more than 11% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $20.8 billion, falling short of Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.99, surpassing the Street’s estimates.