What to Expect From U.S. Bancorp's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is a financial services holding company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $93.2 billion , it operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

USB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.27 on a diluted basis, up 14.4% from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.09, up 10.2% from $4.62 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.6% year over year (YoY) to $5.63 in fiscal 2027.

USB stock has surged 36.6% over the past 52 weeks , rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.8% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 4% rise during the same time frame.

On Apr. 17, USB stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.3 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.18, topping Wall Street’s forecasts.