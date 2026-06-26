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What to Expect From U.S. Bancorp's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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U_S_ Bancorp_ location-by emyu via iStock
U_S_ Bancorp_ location-by emyu via iStock

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a financial services holding company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $93.2 billion, it operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. 

USB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 16, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.27 on a diluted basis, up 14.4% from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.09, up 10.2% from $4.62 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.6% year over year (YoY) to $5.63 in fiscal 2027.   

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USB stock has surged 36.6% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.8% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4% rise during the same time frame.        

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On Apr. 17, USB stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $7.3 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.18, topping Wall Street’s forecasts. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on USB, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. USB’s average analyst price target of $63.39 offers a 3.6% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.45 -0.27 -0.50%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
USB 61.21 +1.10 +1.83%
U.S. Bancorp
$SPX 7,357.49 -0.73 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index

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