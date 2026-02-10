Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Union Pacific Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock
Union Pacific Corp_ logo on side of train car-by Joseph Creamer via Shutterstock

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is one of North America’s largest freight rail operators, serving as the parent company of Union Pacific Railroad, which runs a vast network across the western two-thirds of the United States. Founded in 1862, the company played a central role in building the first U.S. transcontinental railroad and remains a critical link in the national supply chain. With a market cap of $149.8 billion, it transports a diversified mix of commodities, including agricultural products, industrial chemicals, energy materials, automotive shipments, and intermodal containers. 

The railroad giant has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year but has surpassed in 2026. UNP stock prices have surged 5.1% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15.6% gains. However, in 2026, the stock has surged 10%, surpassing SPX’s 1.7% rise. 

Narrowing the focus, UNP has also underperformed the sector-focused State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI26.5% returns over the past 52 weeks and 12% gains on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, Union Pacific released its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings and its shares dipped 2.1% in the next trading session. The company posted operating revenue of about $6.1 billion, down 1% year-over-year and modestly below consensus forecasts, driven by softer freight volumes. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.86, marginally under the expected figure. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect UNP to deliver an adjusted EPS of $12.49, up 7.1% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates two over the past four quarters, it surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

Among the 24 analysts covering the UNP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is notably bearish than two months ago, when 16 analysts gave a “Strong Buy” recommendation on UNP.

On Jan. 29, Brian Ossenbeck of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reiterated a “Neutral” rating on Union Pacific while trimming his price target to $265 from $270, reflecting a more cautious near-term outlook on the stock.

Union Pacific’s mean price target of $267.50 represents a 5.2% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $291 suggests a 14.4% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 173.70 +0.52 +0.30%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
UNP 254.34 +1.72 +0.68%
Union Pacific Corp
$SPX 6,964.82 +32.52 +0.47%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 322.10 -0.30 -0.09%
JP Morgan Chase & Company

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 2
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 5
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot