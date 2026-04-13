Here's What to Expect From CRH plc's Next Earnings Report

Dublin, Ireland-based CRH plc ( CRH ) provides building materials solutions in Ireland, the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $78.8 billion and operates through Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, and International Solutions segments. CRH is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.28 on a diluted basis, up 333.3% from a loss per share of $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met and exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.97, up 7.2% from $5.57 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 11.2% year over year (YoY) to $5.97 in fiscal 2027.

CRH stock has surged 41.6% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.4% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 32.9% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, CRH stock rose 2.2% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 6% from the prior year’s quarter to $9.6 billion, but missed the Street’s estimates . Its full-year revenue, however, rose 5% from the prior year’s value, driven by favorable end-market demand, disciplined commercial execution and contributions from acquisitions. The company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.52, above Wall Street estimates.