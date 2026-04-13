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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From DuPont de Nemours's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DuPont de Nemours Inc logo - by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
DuPont de Nemours Inc logo - by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $19.3 billion and operates through two segments, Healthcare & Water Technologies and Diversified Industrials. 

DD is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.49 on a diluted basis, down 52.4% from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $2.30, up 36.9% from $1.68 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9.1% year over year (YoY) to $2.51 in fiscal 2027.

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DD stock has surged 95.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB32.9% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 10, DD stock rose 5% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter remained flat, coming in at $1.7 billion; its full-year net sales rose 2% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.8 billion. Moreover, DD’s adjusted EPS for the quarter rose 18% from its year-ago value to $0.46 and came in on top of the Wall Street estimates. For the full year, the company expects its net sales and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7 billion to $7.1 billion and $2.25 to $2.30, respectively.

Analysts are highly bullish on DD, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two suggest a “Hold.” DD’s average analyst price target of $55.64 indicates an upside of 17.8% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DD 46.76 -0.49 -1.04%
Dupont Denemours Inc
$SPX 6,811.13 -5.76 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 51.75 -0.21 -0.40%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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