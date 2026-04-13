Earnings Preview: What To Expect From DuPont de Nemours's Report

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $19.3 billion and operates through two segments, Healthcare & Water Technologies and Diversified Industrials.

DD is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.49 on a diluted basis, down 52.4% from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $2.30, up 36.9% from $1.68 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9.1% year over year (YoY) to $2.51 in fiscal 2027.

DD stock has surged 95.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.4% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 32.9% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 10, DD stock rose 5% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter remained flat, coming in at $1.7 billion; its full-year net sales rose 2% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.8 billion. Moreover, DD’s adjusted EPS for the quarter rose 18% from its year-ago value to $0.46 and came in on top of the Wall Street estimates. For the full year, the company expects its net sales and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7 billion to $7.1 billion and $2.25 to $2.30, respectively.