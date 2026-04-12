Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Eaton's Report

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global power management company, manufacturing engineered products for the industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. Valued at $156.4 billion by market cap, the company provides electrical components, hydraulic systems, aerospace products, vehicle components like transmissions and hybrid power systems as well as electric vehicle solutions. The power management giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ETN to report a profit of $2.75 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.1% from $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ETN to report EPS of $13.31, up 10.3% from $12.07 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.9% year over year to $15.29 in fiscal 2027.

ETN stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 48.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 38.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, ETN shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.33 matched Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $7.06 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $7.11 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13 to $13.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ETN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” ETN’s average analyst price target is $414.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.9% from the current levels.