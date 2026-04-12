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CoStar Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at $26.9 billion by market cap, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, offering property data and insights to brokers, investors, and property owners. The company operates popular platforms like Apartments.com, Homes.com, and LoopNet, combining high-traffic marketplaces with a subscription-based data business that generates predictable, recurring revenue. 

The company is all set to release its first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Tuesday, Apr. 28, after the markets close. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CSGP to report a profit of $0.11 per share on a diluted basis, up 37.5% from $0.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect CSGP to report EPS of $0.96, up 81.1% from $0.53 in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead, its EPS is expected to rise 41.7% year over year to $1.36 in fiscal 2027.

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CSGP stock has dwindled 51.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% gains and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE11.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Mar. 18, CoStar shares fell 2.5% in the afternoon session as broader market sentiment weakened following hotter-than-expected inflation data and escalating geopolitical tensions, which raised concerns about persistent cost pressures, elevated interest rates, and delayed monetary easing. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CSGP stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CSGP’s average analyst price target is $64.35, indicating a potential upside of 76.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSGP 36.48 -0.84 -2.25%
Costar Group Inc
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.82 +0.09 +0.21%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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