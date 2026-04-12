Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Report

With a market cap of $33.6 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a global agribusiness leader that operates a highly integrated supply chain spanning crop origination, transportation, storage, processing, and distribution across more than 160 countries. The Illinois-based company operates a global network of processing plants and crop procurement facilities, transforming cereal grains and oilseeds into a wide range of products for the food, beverage, nutraceutical, industrial, and animal feed markets.

The farm products giant is expected to release its Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADM to report a profit of $0.67 per share, down 4.3% from $0.70 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed the Street earnings projections in all of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For the fiscal year 2026, analysts expect the company to deliver an EPS of $4.32, up 26% from $3.43 reported in the previous year. Moreover, in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to climb 10.4% annually to $4.77 per share.

ADM has soared 56.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.8% rise during the same time frame.

On March 20, Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 4.3% amid broader market weakness driven by concerns that escalating conflict in Iran could disrupt global fertilizer shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, raising input costs for farmers and threatening agricultural output. As a key player in crop trading and processing, ADM is directly exposed to shifts in farm economics and global commodity flows, so fears of higher fertilizer prices, reduced planting activity, and potential supply shortages weighed on sentiment.

Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. ADM has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, two suggest a “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Hold,” two advise “Moderate Sell,” and two give “Strong Sell” ratings. The stock currently hovers above its mean price target of $63.60.