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What to Expect From Veralto’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veralto Corp logo on phone with chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Veralto Corp logo on phone with chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Massachusetts-based Veralto Corporation (VLTO) is a prominent provider of essential technology solutions focused on water quality and product integrity. With a market capitalization brushing $22 billion, it operates brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies, ChemTreat, Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone, serving municipal, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial customers with precision tools.

As the company approaches its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings release, analysts project diluted EPS of $1.02, representing 7.4% growth from $0.95 a year earlier. It has consistently outpaced its earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, Street expects VLTO to report an EPS of $4.22, up 7.9% from $3.91 in the past year. Looking ahead to 2027, its EPS is likely to rise 8.5% year over year to $4.58. 

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VLTO shares have surged marginally over the past year, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.4% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI38.9% gains during the same time frame.

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On Mar. 31, VLTO shares popped 2.8% after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire GlobalVision, a specialist in AI-augmented packaging verification technology. The deal, which will integrate GlobalVision into Veralto’s Esko platform, is expected to enhance the company’s product quality and compliance capabilities by embedding advanced, automated verification tools into end-to-end packaging workflows. 

Investors responded positively to the move, as it strengthens Veralto’s position in high-growth areas like pharmaceutical and consumer goods compliance, improves its value proposition through AI-driven solutions, and supports faster, more accurate product launches for customers.

VLTO stock carries an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. Out of 18 analysts, ten rate the stock a “Strong Buy,” and eight recommend “Hold.” VLTO’s mean price target of $108.38 represents potential upside of 21.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.52 -0.67 -0.39%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
VLTO 89.50 -0.12 -0.13%
Veralto Corporation

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