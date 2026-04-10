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Soybeans Rally into the Weekend, Led by Meal

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans closed the Friday session with contracts 5 to 10 ½ cents higher, as meal took control. May was up 12 ¼ cents on the week, with November up 3 3/4 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 11 cents at $11.08. Soymeal futures rallied $7.50 to $14.20 on the day, with May up $16.60 this week. Soy Oil futures were down 24 to 61 points on the day, with May down 185 points this week. Crude oil was down $2.24 on the day, as risk was taken off the table ahead of the US/Iran talks this weekend.

USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of soybean meal to Italy this morning.

CFTC data was released on Friday, showing spec traders cutting 23,777 contracts from their net long position in soybean futures and options as of 4/7. That net long stood at 189,630 contracts. In bean oil, managed money extended their record net long 14,873 contracts to 150,682 contracts.

Export Sales data from Thursday has export commitments at 37.905 MMT, a 18% drop from the same period last year.  That is now 90% of the new USDA estimate and behind the 95% average pace. Shipments at 30.52 MMT are 73% of the USDA number, lagging the 84% average pace.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.75 3/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.08 0/1, up 11 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.91 1/4, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.57 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.96 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0811 +0.1088 +0.99%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.09s -0.61 -0.90%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 328.8s +12.4 +3.92%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.9071 +0.0525 +0.48%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1157-6s +5-2 +0.46%
Soybean
ZSK26 1175-6s +10-4 +0.90%
Soybean
ZSN26 1191-2s +10-2 +0.87%
Soybean

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