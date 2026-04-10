What to Expect From Cboe Global Markets' Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $30.9 billion, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) operates as a derivatives and securities exchange network that delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions. The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 1.
Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $2.98 per share, up 19.2% from $2.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $3.06 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.4%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CBOE to report a profit of $11.72 per share, representing a 9.8% increase from $10.67 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $12.48 in fiscal 2027.
CBOE has rallied 41% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 25.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 11% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 13, CBOE boosted investor sentiment after its board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend, paid on March 13 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 27, helped lift the stock by 1.7%, signaling confidence in the company’s cash-flow stability.
The shares gained another 3.3% in the next trading session, indicating stronger conviction following the announcement. Consistent dividend payouts are often viewed as a sign of solid earnings, reinforcing investor confidence that CBOE can continue growing while returning capital to shareholders.
Wall Street analysts are cautious about CBOE’s stock, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," 11 indicate “Hold,” and three suggest "Strong Sell." While the company is trading above its mean price target of $295.29, its Street-high price target of $352 suggests an 18.7% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.