What to Expect From Cboe Global Markets' Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $30.9 billion , Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( CBOE ) operates as a derivatives and securities exchange network that delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions. The Chicago, Illinois-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 1.

Before this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $2.98 per share , up 19.2% from $2.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $3.06 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CBOE to report a profit of $11.72 per share, representing a 9.8% increase from $10.67 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $12.48 in fiscal 2027.

CBOE has rallied 41% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 25.1% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 11% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 13, CBOE boosted investor sentiment after its board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend, paid on March 13 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 27, helped lift the stock by 1.7% , signaling confidence in the company’s cash-flow stability.

The shares gained another 3.3% in the next trading session, indicating stronger conviction following the announcement. Consistent dividend payouts are often viewed as a sign of solid earnings, reinforcing investor confidence that CBOE can continue growing while returning capital to shareholders.