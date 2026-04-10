Ford Motor Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ford Motor Company (F), headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $48.8 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance. The auto giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect F to report a profit of $0.22 per share on a diluted basis, up 57.1% from $0.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect F to report EPS of $1.52, up 39.5% from $1.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 21.1% year over year to $1.84 in fiscal 2027.

F stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 25.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 15.3% returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, F shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $45.9 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $44.3 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.13 missed analyst expectations by 32.9%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on F stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 16 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” F’s average analyst price target is $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.7% from the current levels.