Ford Motor Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ford Motor Company (F), headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $48.8 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance. The auto giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect F to report a profit of $0.22 per share on a diluted basis, up 57.1% from $0.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.
For the full year, analysts expect F to report EPS of $1.52, up 39.5% from $1.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 21.1% year over year to $1.84 in fiscal 2027.
F stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 25.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 15.3% returns over the same time frame.
On Feb. 11, F shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $45.9 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $44.3 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.13 missed analyst expectations by 32.9%.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on F stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 16 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” F’s average analyst price target is $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.7% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.