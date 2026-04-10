Chevron's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Houston, Texas-based Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $379.3 billion and operates through Upstream, Downstream, and All Other segments. CVX is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.77 on a diluted basis, down 18.8% from $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.04, up 24% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.60 in fiscal 2027.

CVX stock has surged 30.4% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 25.1% rise , but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 39.2% return during the same time frame.

CVX stock rose nearly 1% in the last trading session following a 7% rise in WTI crude oil. Despite remaining quite volatile, fluctuating between gains and losses amid headlines on the conflict in Iran, energy supplier stocks have been on an upward trajectory amid rising oil prices. With the Strait of Hormuz still being largely closed, Iran is restricting access and preventing energy flows to global markets. As the situation calms with President Trump’s 10-point plan for the conflict, oil prices are expected to stabilize soon, without any supply shocks.