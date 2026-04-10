Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Chevron's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Chevron Corporation (CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $379.3 billion and operates through Upstream, Downstream, and All Other segments. CVX is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Friday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.77 on a diluted basis, down 18.8% from $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.04, up 24% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.60 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

CVX stock has surged 30.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX25.1% rise, but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE39.2% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

CVX stock rose nearly 1% in the last trading session following a 7% rise in WTI crude oil. Despite remaining quite volatile, fluctuating between gains and losses amid headlines on the conflict in Iran, energy supplier stocks have been on an upward trajectory amid rising oil prices. With the Strait of Hormuz still being largely closed, Iran is restricting access and preventing energy flows to global markets. As the situation calms with President Trump’s 10-point plan for the conflict, oil prices are expected to stabilize soon, without any supply shocks.

Analysts are moderately bullish on CVX, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven suggest a “Hold,” and one analyst advises “Strong Sell” for the stock. CVX’s average analyst price target is $206.08, indicating an upside of 8.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.23 -0.10 -0.17%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
CVX 189.89 -0.47 -0.25%
Chevron Corp
$SPX 6,824.66 +41.85 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Mark Cuban_ Image by Joe Seer via Shutterstock_ 1
Mark Cuban Say ‘Houses Are Going to Be Redesigned Completely’ for Robots — They Won’t Be Humanoids, They’ll Be Spiders Or Whatever ‘Optimal’ Shape
A close-up shot of an emergency fire alarm by Lucian Coman via Shutterstock 2
Protect Your Profits Before It’s Too Late: The Options Strategy That Smart Investors Use Before a Drop
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Huge, Unusual Intel Put Options Volume - a Bullish INTC Signal
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 4
Stop Worrying About CapEx and Buy the Dip in Amazon Stock Here
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Soar as Oil Prices Plummet on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.