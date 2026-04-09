Amcor Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion, Amcor plc (AMCR) is a global packaging company that develops and produces responsible packaging and dispensing solutions for various consumer-oriented end markets. The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.98 per share, up 8.9% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, AMCR’s EPS of $0.86 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.6%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect AMCR to report a profit of $3.99 per share, up 12.4% from $3.55 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.8% year-over-year to $4.38 in fiscal 2027.
AMCR has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 36.1% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 25.7% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 3, Amcor reported mixed Q2 results, and its shares soared 8.1% in the following trading session. Largely due to the Berry acquisition, the company’s net sales advanced 68.1% from the year-ago quarter to $5.4 billion, yet fell short of analyst expectations by 1.8%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.86, up 7.5% from the same period last year and 3.6% ahead of consensus estimates, which raised investor confidence.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about AMCR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," and five suggest "Hold." The mean price target for AMCR is $51.14, indicating a 20.7% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.