Amcor Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion , Amcor plc ( AMCR ) is a global packaging company that develops and produces responsible packaging and dispensing solutions for various consumer-oriented end markets. The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $0.98 per share , up 8.9% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, AMCR’s EPS of $0.86 outpaced the consensus expectations by 3.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect AMCR to report a profit of $3.99 per share, up 12.4% from $3.55 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.8% year-over-year to $4.38 in fiscal 2027.

AMCR has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks, trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 36.1% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 25.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 3, Amcor reported mixed Q2 results, and its shares soared 8.1% in the following trading session. Largely due to the Berry acquisition , the company’s net sales advanced 68.1% from the year-ago quarter to $5.4 billion, yet fell short of analyst expectations by 1.8%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.86, up 7.5% from the same period last year and 3.6% ahead of consensus estimates, which raised investor confidence.