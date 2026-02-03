Barchart.com
Wheat Posting Mixed Trade at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the hard red contracts weaker. Chicago SRW futures are steady to fractionally higher in the front months. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 2 ½ cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is 2 to 3 cents in the red at midday

The NOAA 7-day forecast is calling for slight precip totals in parts of the Plains, with heavier totals in central TX. 

The NASS Flour Milling report from Monday afternoon showed 227.58 million bushels of wheat ground for flour in from October-December. That was down 3.2 million bushels from the same period in 2024.

EU wheat exports have totaled 12.82 MMT according to European Commission data from July 1 to February 1, now matching last year. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27 3/4, unch,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.37, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.32 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.44 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.69, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.82, down 3 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 544-0 -2-2 -0.41%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 532-0 -3-2 -0.61%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7000 -0.0150 -0.26%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 527-2 -0-4 -0.09%
Wheat
ZWK26 536-4 unch unch
Wheat

