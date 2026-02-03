Wheat Posting Mixed Trade at Midday

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the hard red contracts weaker. Chicago SRW futures are steady to fractionally higher in the front months. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 2 ½ cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat is 2 to 3 cents in the red at midday

The NOAA 7-day forecast is calling for slight precip totals in parts of the Plains, with heavier totals in central TX.

The NASS Flour Milling report from Monday afternoon showed 227.58 million bushels of wheat ground for flour in from October-December. That was down 3.2 million bushels from the same period in 2024.

EU wheat exports have totaled 12.82 MMT according to European Commission data from July 1 to February 1, now matching last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.27 3/4, unch,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.37, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.32 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.44 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.69, down 2 1/2 cents,