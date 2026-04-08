Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dollar Falls and Gold Rallies on US-Iran Ceasefire

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Dollar bills in an organized pile by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay
Dollar bills in an organized pile by TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

The dollar index (DXY00) on Wednesday fell by -0.71% and posted a 4-week low.  The dollar plummeted on Wednesday after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, curbing safe-haven demand for the dollar.  Also, Wednesday's surge in equity markets reduced liquidity demand for the dollar.  In addition, sharply lower T-note yields on Wednesday have weakened the dollar's interest rate differentials. 

The minutes of the March 17-18 FOMC meeting were neutral for the dollar.  The minutes stated that "The vast majority of participants judged that upside risks to inflation and downside risks to employment were elevated, and the majority of participants noted that these risks had increased with developments in the Middle East."

Swaps markets are discounting the odds at 1% for a +25 bp rate hike at the April 28-29 FOMC meeting.

The dollar continues to be undercut by a poor outlook for interest rate differentials, with the FOMC expected to cut interest rates by at least -25 bp in 2026, while the BOJ and ECB are expected to raise rates by at least +25 bp in 2026. 

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) on Wednesday rose by +0.47% and posted a 5-week high.  Wednesday's plunge in the dollar boosted the euro.  Also, Wednesday's -15% plunge in crude oil prices was positive for the euro and the Eurozone economy, as Europe imports most of its energy needs.  Wednesday's weaker-than-expected economic news on Eurozone retail sales, producer prices, and German factory orders limited gains in the euro.

Eurozone Feb retail sales fell -0.2% m/m, right on expectations and the biggest decline in 9 months.

Eurozone Feb PPI fell -3.0% y/y, right on expectations and the biggest decline in 16 months.

German Feb factory orders rose +0.9% m/m, weaker than expectations of +3.0% m/m.

Swaps are discounting a 32% chance of a +25 bp rate hike by the ECB at the April 30 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) on Wednesday fell by -0.57%.  The yen on Wednesday rallied to a 2.5-week high against the dollar.  Wednesday's slump in the dollar was supportive of the yen, along with lower T-note yields. Also, Wednesday's economic news showing strength in Japanese earnings is hawkish for BOJ policy and bullish for the yen.

On the negative side for the yen was the larger-than-expected decline in the Japan Mar Eco Watchers Outlook Survey to a 5.25-year low.  Also, Wednesday's +5% surge in the Nikkei Stock Index to a 1-month high reduced safe-haven demand for the yen.    

The Japan Mar eco watchers outlook survey fell -11.3 to a 5.25-year low of 38.7, weaker than expectations of 48.0.

Japan's Feb real cash earnings rose 1.9% y/y, stronger than expectations of 1.3% y/y and the largest increase in 4.75 years.  Also, Feb cash earnings rose 3.3% y/y, stronger than expectations of 2.7% y/y and the biggest increase in 7 months.

The markets are discounting a +55% chance of a 25 bp BOJ rate hike at the next meeting on April 28.

June COMEX gold (GCM26) on Wednesday closed up +92.50 (+1.97%), and May COMEX silver (SIK26) closed up +3.398 (+4.72%).

Gold and silver prices rallied sharply on Wednesday, with gold climbing to a 2.5-week high and silver rallying to a 3-week high.  Wednesday's sharp decline in the dollar index to a 4-week low is bullish for metals prices. Also, sharply lower global bond yields on Wednesday were supportive of precious metals.  In addition, the US-Iran ceasefire sent crude oil prices plunging by more than -15% on Wednesday, easing inflation expectations that could prompt the world's central banks to ease monetary policy, a bullish factor for precious metals. 

Precious metals continue to see strong safe-haven demand amid the ongoing war in Iran.  Also, uncertainty over US tariffs, US political turmoil, large US deficits, and government policy uncertainty are boosting demand for precious metals as a store of value.

Recent fund liquidation of precious metals is bearish for prices, as long holdings in gold ETFs fell to a 3.75-month low last Tuesday after climbing to a 3.5-year high on February 27.  Also, long holdings in silver ETFs fell to a 6.5-month low on March 27 after rising to a 3.5-year high on December 23.

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of gold prices, following the recent news that bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose by +160,000 ounces to 74.38 million troy ounces in March, the seventeenth consecutive month the PBOC has boosted its gold reserves.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DXY00 98.989 -0.869 -0.87%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCM26 4,755.0 +70.3 +1.50%
Gold
SIK26 74.610 +2.623 +3.64%
Silver
^USDJPY 158.521 -1.099 -0.69%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
^EURUSD 1.16681 +0.00723 +0.62%
Euro/U.S. Dollar

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a particle explosion_ Image by Panos Karas via Shutterstock_ 1
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?
ETF with up arrow_Image by CL STOCK via Shutterstock 2
QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here's Why It's a Win for Investors.
Hands holding a briefcase of money by Efired via Shutterstock 3
Marvell Insider David Casper Just Sold Nearly 18,000 Shares of MRVL Stock. Should You Sell Too?
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Has a Stark Message Amid the AI Takeover: Only Trade Workers and ‘Neurodivergent’ Individuals Will Thrive
A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock 5
Dear Virgin Galactic Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Testing in April
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.