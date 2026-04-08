Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Collapsing on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex is falling on Wednesday with weakness spilling over from the crude oil. Chicago SRW futures is down 18 to 19 cents on the day. KC HRW futures are showing 14 to 15 cent losses at midday. MPLS spring wheat is 15 to 17 cents lower. Crude oil is down $18.32 so at midday following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Analysts are looking for USDA to trim the US ending stocks estimate by 8 mbu to 923 mbu in Thursday’s WASDE according to a Bloomberg survey. World stocks are expected to be up 0.4 MMT to 277.4 MMT.

Forecasts remain wet for the next week, with portions of the Southern Plains showing 1 to 3 inches. Western parts of KS are seen with less than a half an inch.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for 150,000 MT to 400,000 MT in sales for the week ending on April 2.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.79 1/2, down 18 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.90 1/4, down 18 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.92 3/4, down 14 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.09, down 14 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.24 1/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.39 1/2, down 15 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 612-0 -11-0 -1.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 595-2s -12-2 -2.02%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2425 -0.1675 -2.61%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 580-2s -17-6 -2.97%
Wheat
ZWN26 591-2s -17-0 -2.79%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a particle explosion_ Image by Panos Karas via Shutterstock_ 1
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?
ETF with up arrow_Image by CL STOCK via Shutterstock 2
QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here's Why It's a Win for Investors.
Hands holding a briefcase of money by Efired via Shutterstock 3
Marvell Insider David Casper Just Sold Nearly 18,000 Shares of MRVL Stock. Should You Sell Too?
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Has a Stark Message Amid the AI Takeover: Only Trade Workers and ‘Neurodivergent’ Individuals Will Thrive
A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock 5
Dear Virgin Galactic Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Testing in April
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.