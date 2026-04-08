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Soybeans Trading Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are trading with mixed action as front months are up 1 to 2 cents and deferred down fractionally. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 2 1/4 cents at $10.92 1/2. Soymeal futures are up 50 cents to $1 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 190 to 204 points on the day.

Crude oil is down $18.32 at midday following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic was limited overnight. Early this morning President Trump posted that ‘a country supply military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed” by a rate of 50%.  

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Thursday morning. A survey of analysts by Bloomberg shows very few changes expected to the US balance sheet with an average estimate at 349 mbu for soybean’s carryout, vs. 350 mbu in March. Analysts look for world stocks to be up 0.2 MMT to 125.5 MMT.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday, as traders are looking for 200,000-600,000 MT of old crop bean sales, as new crop is expected to be 0-50,000 MT. Meal sales are seen 225,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil at 10,000 in net reductions to 12,000 MT in net sales.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.60 1/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.92 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.76 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.50 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.89 3/4, down 1 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSN26 1178-0s +3-4 +0.30%
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