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Soybeans Starting Wednesday Marginally Lower

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are down 2 to 4 cents early on the midweek session. Futures posted Tuesday losses of 6 to 9 cents in the nearby contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 8 cents at $10.89 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $1.30 to $4.80 in the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 8 to 31 points at the close.

Crude oil is down $19.46 so far this morning following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic was limited overnight. Early this morning President Trump pisted that ‘a country supply military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed” by a rate of 50%.  

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Thursday morning. A survey of analysts by Bloomberg shows very few changes expected to the US balance sheet with an average estimate at 349 mbu for soybean’s carryout, vs. 350 mbu in March.

Soybean exports out of Brazil totaled 14.52 MT in March according to the country’s trade data, double the February total but down 1.11% from a year ago.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.58 1/4, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.89 1/4, down 8 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.74 1/2, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.51, down 6 cents, currently down 4 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $10.90 3/4, down 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8935 -0.0807 -0.74%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.14 -2.58 -3.70%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 314.1 +2.3 +0.74%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.8455 -0.0606 -0.56%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1147-2 -3-6 -0.33%
Soybean
ZSK26 1156-4 -1-6 -0.15%
Soybean
ZSN26 1172-4 -2-0 -0.17%
Soybean

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