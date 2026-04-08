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What You Need to Know Ahead of Vulcan Materials’ Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, produces and supplies construction aggregates. Valued at $36.7 billion by market cap, the company’s principal product lines are aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement. The largest producer of construction aggregates is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VMC to report a profit of $1.25 per share on a diluted basis, up 25% from $1 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect VMC to report EPS of $9.39, up 17.4% from $8 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.7% year over year to $10.58 in fiscal 2027. 

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VMC stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.6% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB30.7% returns over the same time frame.

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VMC's underperformance is due to weaker single-family residential demand, early winter weather disruptions, and increased repair and insurance costs. CEO Ronnie Pruitt noted that product mix and geographic factors reduced pricing gains, but cost controls helped limit expense growth. Looking ahead, VMC expects improved demand from public infrastructure and private projects, especially data centers, driven by IIJA funds. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VMC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” VMC’s average analyst price target is $332.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
VMC 277.85 -3.78 -1.34%
Vulcan Materials Company
XLB 50.08 -0.14 -0.28%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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