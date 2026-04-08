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What You Need to Know Ahead of Alphabet's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Alphabet Inc office logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Alphabet Inc office logo by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a multinational technology conglomerate holding company offering various products and platforms. With a market cap of $3.6 trillion, GOOG provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products. The internet media giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GOOG to report a profit of $2.76 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.8% from $2.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GOOG to report EPS of $11.61, up 7.4% from $10.81 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.6% year over year to $13.31 in fiscal 2027.

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GOOG stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 103.7% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC28% gains over the same time frame.

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GOOG's strong performance is fueled by Google Cloud's 55% surge in backlog to $240 billion and widespread AI adoption, with over 75% of Cloud customers using Alphabet's AI products and Gemini hitting 750 million+ monthly active users. Additionally, its AI-driven Search and YouTube ad growth also contributed to the company's success. A key legal win in the U.S. DoJ antitrust case, where Alphabet was allowed to retain Chrome, Android, and its Apple Inc. (AAPL) partnership, removed a major uncertainty and boosted GOOG stock.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GOOG stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 55 analysts covering the stock, 47 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” GOOG’s average analyst price target is $378.72, indicating a potential upside of 24.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOG 303.93 +6.27 +2.11%
Alphabet Cl C
AAPL 253.50 -5.36 -2.07%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 111.82 +0.06 +0.05%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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