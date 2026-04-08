What to Expect From Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Glenview, Illinois-based Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a diversified global industrial manufacturing company known for producing specialized equipment, components, and consumables used across a wide range of industries. Its market capitalization currently stands at $74.5 billion. The industrial titan is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Illinois Tool Works to report a profit of $2.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.1% from $2.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

For the current year, analysts expect the company's EPS to be $11.26, up 7.3% from $10.49 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is anticipated to rise 8.3% year over year to $12.19 in fiscal 2027.

ITW stock has surged 16.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% rise and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 39.9% return during the same time frame.

Illinois Tool Works has lagged the broader market over the past year primarily due to muted growth and limited catalysts. Its organic revenue has been flat, signaling weak underlying demand across its core industrial segments, while forward revenue growth is expected to remain modest at around 3%, below sector averages. Earnings growth has also been subpar, with only low single-digit EPS expansion, largely driven by cost controls rather than true business momentum.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ITW stock is neutral, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 recommend a “Hold,” and five advocate a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $281.27 represents 8.6% upside from current price levels.