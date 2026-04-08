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Here's What to Expect From Caterpillar’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Caterpillar Inc_ logo and chart on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Caterpillar Inc_ logo and chart on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a top global industrial firm specializing in construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural-gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and related services. Caterpillar’s scale and market presence are reflected in a market cap of around $335.6 billion.

This industrial behemoth is expected to announce its FY2026 Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $4.49 per share, up 5.7% from $4.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while surpassing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CAT to report EPS of $22.73, up 19.3% from $19.06 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, in FY2027, the company’s EPS is expected to grow 22% annually to $27.73.  

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CAT stock has gained 158.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI39.9% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.7% uptick during the same time frame.

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On March 31, Caterpillar surged more than 6%, leading gains in the Dow Jones Industrials after Barclays plc (BCS) boosted its price target to $700 from $625. The upgrade signaled growing confidence in Caterpillar’s earnings power and demand outlook, particularly across construction, mining, and infrastructure cycles. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish about CAT’s stock, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend “Strong Buy,” ten suggest a “Hold,” and one advises a “Moderate Sell” rating. Its mean average price target of $743.14 implies an upswing potential of 2.6% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 21.91 -0.01 -0.05%
Barclays Plc ADR
XLI 164.28 -0.33 -0.20%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index
CAT 724.44 +3.20 +0.44%
Caterpillar Inc

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