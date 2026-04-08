Here's What to Expect From Caterpillar’s Next Earnings Report

Texas-based Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a top global industrial firm specializing in construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural-gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and related services. Caterpillar’s scale and market presence are reflected in a market cap of around $335.6 billion.

This industrial behemoth is expected to announce its FY2026 Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $4.49 per share, up 5.7% from $4.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while surpassing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect CAT to report EPS of $22.73, up 19.3% from $19.06 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, in FY2027, the company’s EPS is expected to grow 22% annually to $27.73.

CAT stock has gained 158.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 39.9% surge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% uptick during the same time frame.

On March 31, Caterpillar surged more than 6%, leading gains in the Dow Jones Industrials after Barclays plc (BCS) boosted its price target to $700 from $625. The upgrade signaled growing confidence in Caterpillar’s earnings power and demand outlook, particularly across construction, mining, and infrastructure cycles.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish about CAT’s stock, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend “Strong Buy,” ten suggest a “Hold,” and one advises a “Moderate Sell” rating. Its mean average price target of $743.14 implies an upswing potential of 2.6% from the current market prices.