Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Charles Schwab's Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), headquartered in Westlake, Texas, operates as a savings and loan holding company. With a market cap of $158.9 billion, the company provides wealth and asset management, securities brokerage, banking, trading and research, custody, and financial advisory services. The leading financial services firm is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect SCHW to report a profit of $1.50 per share on a diluted basis, up 31.6% from $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect SCHW to report EPS of $6.14, up 26.1% from $4.87 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.9% year over year to $7.24 in fiscal 2027.
SCHW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% gains over the same time frame.
SCHW has trailed the broader market, driven by weaker net interest income as clients reallocated cash from low-yield sweep accounts to higher-yield options. Additionally, elevated funding costs and deposit competition have kept investors wary of margin pressure. Furthermore, Schwab missed the AI-driven momentum that lifted many tech leaders, which widened its performance gap versus the market.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on SCHW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” SCHW’s average analyst price target is $115.05, indicating a potential upside of 28.6% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.