Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From American Water Works's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
American Water Works Co_ Inc_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
American Water Works Co_ Inc_ logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Camden, New Jersey-based American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) provides water and wastewater services in the United States and offers water and wastewater services on military installations, undertakes contracts with municipal customers to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, and offers other related services. The company has a market cap of $26.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.13 on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.09, up 8% from $5.64 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.4% year over year (YoY) to $6.60 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

AWK stock has declined 3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX29.9% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU26% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, AWK stock declined 1.8% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.27 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.24, which failed to beat Wall Street estimates. 

Analysts are skeptical about AWK, with the stock having a “Hold” rating overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, two are recommending a “Strong Buy,” nine recommend “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. AWK’s average analyst price target is $140.80, indicating an upside of 1.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.37 +0.20 +0.43%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AWK 138.24 +0.33 +0.24%
American Water Works
$SPX 6,558.53 -53.30 -0.81%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 1
Nike’s Real Problem Isn’t Sales: It’s Relevance
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Higher on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes, U.S. Inflation Data Awaited
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 4
Dell Announced Major AI-Driven Layoffs in March 2026. What Comes Next for Dividend-Paying DELL Stock?
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Stock: A Hidden AI Gem or Too Risky to Touch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.