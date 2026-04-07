What to Expect From American Water Works's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Camden, New Jersey-based American Water Works Company, Inc. ( AWK ) provides water and wastewater services in the United States and offers water and wastewater services on military installations, undertakes contracts with municipal customers to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, and offers other related services. The company has a market cap of $26.9 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.13 on a diluted basis, up 7.6% from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.09, up 8% from $5.64 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.4% year over year (YoY) to $6.60 in fiscal 2027.

AWK stock has declined 3% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 29.9% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 26% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, AWK stock declined 1.8% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.27 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.24, which failed to beat Wall Street estimates.