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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From GE Aerospace's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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GE Aerospace turbine engine-by hapabapa via iStock
GE Aerospace turbine engine-by hapabapa via iStock

Evendale, Ohio-based General Electric Company, is doing business as GE Aerospace (GE), which designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. Valued at $294.9 billion by market cap, the company is a global aerospace leader in attractive propulsion, services, and systems sectors with an installed base of more than 44,000 commercial and over 26,000 military aircraft engines. The aerospace giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GE to report a profit of $1.63 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GE to report EPS of $7.44, up 16.8% from $6.37 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.7% year over year to $8.61 in fiscal 2027. 

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GE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 73.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI39.6% gains over the same time frame.

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GE's strong performance is driven by its expanded partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), focusing on AI-driven solutions for military aircraft readiness and production optimization. This multi-year deal positions GE as a key player in defense modernization, using AI to predict and prevent equipment failures and boost supply chain efficiency. The growth is also fueled by robust demand for commercial engines and high-margin aftermarket services, a trend driving GE's current success. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” GE’s average analyst price target is $358.10, indicating a potential upside of 24% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 163.52 -1.09 -0.66%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
GE 286.30 -2.39 -0.83%
GE Aerospace
PLTR 145.92 -2.01 -1.36%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

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